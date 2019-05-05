adidas (ADS) Given a €205.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €205.00 ($238.37) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €245.00 ($284.88) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €228.00 ($265.12).

Shares of adidas stock traded up €20.90 ($24.30) during trading on Friday, reaching €249.80 ($290.47). 2,028,601 shares of the stock were exchanged. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

