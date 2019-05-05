Adalta Ltd (1AD) Insider Sells A$69,375.00 in Stock

Adalta Ltd (ASX:1AD) insider Samantha (Sam) Cobb sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13), for a total value of A$69,375.00 ($49,202.13).

ASX:1AD traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting A$0.19 ($0.13). 54,370 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. Adalta Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.17 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.40 ($0.28).

Adalta Company Profile

AdAlta Limited, a drug discovery and development company, develops protein therapeutics. The company focuses on developing its lead i-body drug candidate, AD-114, for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic diseases. It has a collaborative partnership with Excellerate Bioscience to advance the development of its i-body pipeline.

