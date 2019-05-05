Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,050 Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG opened at $106.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $107.20.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 70.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.42.

In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Schomburger sold 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $428,776.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $123,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,338,152 shares of company stock worth $232,368,608 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,050 Procter & Gamble Co (PG)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/ackerman-capital-advisors-llc-purchases-shares-of-5050-procter-gamble-co-pg.html.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.