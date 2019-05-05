Achaogen (AKAOQ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achaogen (OTCMKTS:AKAOQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKAOQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. 2,033,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,357,222. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Achaogen has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

Achaogen (OTCMKTS:AKAOQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 million. Achaogen had a negative return on equity of 357.49% and a negative net margin of 2,136.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Achaogen will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Achaogen Company Profile

Achaogen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibacterial agents for multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

