Achaogen (AKAOQ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achaogen (OTCMKTS:AKAOQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Achaogen, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant, or MDR, gram-negative infections. The Company is developing plazomicin, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of serious bacterial infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae, including carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae. Achaogen, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “
Shares of OTCMKTS AKAOQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. 2,033,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,357,222. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Achaogen has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $13.48.
Achaogen Company Profile
Achaogen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibacterial agents for multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.
