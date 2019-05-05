AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $10.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,389. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $288.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.16.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AcelRx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Edwards purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,721 shares of company stock valued at $78,506. 25.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

