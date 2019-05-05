ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share (ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Svb Leerink dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Svb Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACAD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.52. 1,629,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 3.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $28.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.10% and a negative return on equity of 85.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hartz Capital Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $685,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

