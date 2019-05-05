$952.36 Million in Sales Expected for Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) to announce sales of $952.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $975.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $929.72 million. Granite Construction reported sales of $807.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The construction company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $619.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GVA. MKM Partners set a $61.00 price target on shares of Granite Construction and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Granite Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Granite Construction by 47.8% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Granite Construction by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 5,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

GVA traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $46.98. 458,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,085. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

