4,000 Shares in ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Purchased by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OGS. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 19.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $219,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 112.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 44.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 49,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OGS opened at $88.65 on Friday. ONE Gas Inc has a 12 month low of $69.20 and a 12 month high of $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.35.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 500 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

