3M Co (MMM) Holdings Cut by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,435,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,714 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in 3M by 17,350.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,897,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,011,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,526,587,000 after acquiring an additional 186,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,410,584,000 after acquiring an additional 353,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $918,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $184.00 target price on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $189.00 to $188.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $221.00 target price on 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.92.

In related news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $1,218,214.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 268,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,724,102.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Paul A. Keel sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.14, for a total value of $1,873,907.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,012.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 63,915 shares of company stock valued at $12,853,882. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $185.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $176.87 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/3m-co-mmm-holdings-cut-by-triangle-securities-wealth-management.html.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.