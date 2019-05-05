32,108 Shares in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 32,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zayo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zayo Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Ffcm LLC grew its position in Zayo Group by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Zayo Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zayo Group by 1,618.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZAYO opened at $31.24 on Friday. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Zayo Group had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $639.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Zayo Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.32.

In related news, insider Sandra Mays sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $76,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,955.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $176,539.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,837.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “32,108 Shares in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/32108-shares-in-zayo-group-holdings-inc-zayo-purchased-by-keeley-teton-advisors-llc.html.

Zayo Group Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.