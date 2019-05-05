$2.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will report $2.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.63 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $10.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.38 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.78 billion to $10.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $77.73 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.97.

In other news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 22,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $1,887,438.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,876.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $781,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,609 shares of company stock worth $6,688,736. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 13,200.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,319,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,294,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $216,948,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,563,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,389,000 after buying an additional 1,600,885 shares in the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $60,271,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,179,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,014,000 after buying an additional 387,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.26. 1,162,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,136. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $83.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

