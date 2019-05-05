Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ CLEAN EDGE G (NASDAQ:QCLN) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ CLEAN EDGE G were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ CLEAN EDGE G by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ CLEAN EDGE G in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ CLEAN EDGE G in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ CLEAN EDGE G by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ CLEAN EDGE G by 14.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the period.

Get 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ CLEAN EDGE G alerts:

QCLN stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ CLEAN EDGE G has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ CLEAN EDGE G (QCLN) Shares Bought by Rikoon Group LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/1st-tr-exchange-nasdaq-clean-edge-g-qcln-shares-bought-by-rikoon-group-llc.html.

1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ CLEAN EDGE G Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

Featured Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ CLEAN EDGE G (NASDAQ:QCLN).

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ CLEAN EDGE G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ CLEAN EDGE G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.