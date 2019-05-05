1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

1st Constitution Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

NASDAQ:FCCY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.36. 2,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $167.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.24.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

In related news, EVP John T. Andreacio sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $36,404.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of 1st Constitution Bancorp worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

