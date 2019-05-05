17,605 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,123.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 676,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 55,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.03 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $50.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.0991 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

