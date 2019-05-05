$143.27 Million in Sales Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to announce sales of $143.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $195.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $630.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620.00 million to $645.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $746.57 million, with estimates ranging from $720.70 million to $779.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $154.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

AEIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 471.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 289,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $69.21.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products are used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

