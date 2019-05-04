Zynga (ZNGA) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.67% from the stock’s previous close.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.30 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.35.

ZNGA stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. Zynga has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.17). Zynga had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 586,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $3,063,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $207,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 595,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,131.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,095,503 shares of company stock valued at $16,878,435 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 1,171.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Zynga by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

