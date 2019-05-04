Zymeworks (ZYME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 68.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.24. 306,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,871. The firm has a market cap of $616.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.58. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZYME shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zymeworks (ZYME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/zymeworks-zyme-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-2.html.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.