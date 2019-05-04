Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 68.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter.
Shares of NYSE:ZYME traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.24. 306,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,871. The firm has a market cap of $616.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.58. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $29.00.
In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zymeworks (ZYME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/zymeworks-zyme-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-2.html.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.
See Also: What is cost of equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.