Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 10,049 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,049 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,909,000. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $222.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a one year low of $167.48 and a one year high of $227.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.54. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4887 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.77.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

