Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 25,889 Shares of Hershey Co (HSY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 69.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,889 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,764,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,862,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,995,000 after acquiring an additional 116,765 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,142,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,314,000 after acquiring an additional 550,341 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10,179.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,456,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,317,000 after acquiring an additional 249,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 target price on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on Hershey and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Hershey from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hershey from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In related news, VP Javier H. Idrovo sold 7,385 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 360,715 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $44,400,409.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,639,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,018,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 409,893 shares of company stock valued at $49,949,310. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $121.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $89.29 and a 12 month high of $126.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 90.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. Hershey’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 25,889 Shares of Hershey Co (HSY)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank-buys-25889-shares-of-hershey-co-hsy.html.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.