Zuora Inc (ZUO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Zuora alerts:

ZUO opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zuora has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $37.78. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.98% and a negative net margin of 32.99%. The business had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $197,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 19,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $373,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 971,156 shares of company stock valued at $19,891,269 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 73.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.