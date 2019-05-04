ZoomAway Travel (ZMA) Shares Down 20%

ZoomAway Travel Inc (CVE:ZMA) traded down 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 66,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 332,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67.

ZoomAway Travel Company Profile (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc provides technology and marketing platforms for hotels, golf courses, ski resorts, and other lodging and activity providers. It offers a proprietary hotel-based software that enables it to add activities, including golf reservations, ski lift tickets, spa appointments, concert tickets, tours, charters, and various modes of transportation to hotel room purchases, as well as bundles the price into one payment.

