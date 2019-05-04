Zoetis (ZTS) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.42-3.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1-6.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.26 billion.Zoetis also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.42-3.52 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.85.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $103.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $78.90 and a twelve month high of $103.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.09%.

In other Zoetis news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $203,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,774.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $998,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 410,333 shares of company stock worth $38,674,547. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

