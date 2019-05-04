ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.38.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZIOP shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Laidlaw started coverage on ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th.
Shares of ZIOP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. 2,048,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,365. The stock has a market cap of $759.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.64. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $5.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,727,000 after purchasing an additional 121,880 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth $1,647,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth $161,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 50.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 33,053 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 318,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 32,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.
About ZIOPHARM Oncology
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.
