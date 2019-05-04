ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZIOP shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Laidlaw started coverage on ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

Shares of ZIOP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. 2,048,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,365. The stock has a market cap of $759.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.64. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,727,000 after purchasing an additional 121,880 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth $1,647,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth $161,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 50.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 33,053 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 318,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 32,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.