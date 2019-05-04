Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth $9,387,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,622,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,020,000 after buying an additional 494,544 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 243,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,442,000.

FSP stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $9.22.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Franklin Street Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

