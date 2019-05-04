Zalando (ZAL) PT Set at €41.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €41.00 ($47.67) target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.12 ($40.84).

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando stock opened at €41.27 ($47.99) on Thursday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.