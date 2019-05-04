Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Viad (VVI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Viad Corp is an S&P SmallCap 600 international experiential services company with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Viad generates its revenue and shareholder value through two main business units: GES, a global full-service live events company serving the world’s leading brands and event organizers and Pursuit, a collection of iconic and cultural destination travel experiences that showcase the best of Banff, Jasper, Glacier, Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks. Their business strategy focuses on providing exceptional experiential services to their customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to their shareholders. “

Get Viad alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

VVI stock opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. Viad has a 52 week low of $46.17 and a 52 week high of $62.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.25. Viad had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $285.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Viad’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Viad will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Viad by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Viad by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Viad by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Viad by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Viad by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.