Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Imperial Oil (IMO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Oil’s integrated business portfolio of upstream and downstream assets provides it with high level of stability, reducing the risk profile of the company. Strong execution and ramped-up activities in Kearl, Cold Lake and Syncrude projects positions the company for solid production growth and is expected to augment its revenues and earnings going forward. Moreover, the company’s strong balance sheet with low debt offers it enough financial flexibility. Imperial Oil also scores well in the free cash flow parameter, and remains strongly committed to return money back to investors via dividends and stock buyback. As such, the analysts are bullish on the stock. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,167,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,872,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $275,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,952 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,282,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,376,000 after purchasing an additional 513,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 688.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 407,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 355,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,311,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,277,000 after buying an additional 353,515 shares during the last quarter.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

