Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Howard Hughes (HHC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $124.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Howard Hughes stock opened at $112.00 on Tuesday. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $89.51 and a one year high of $142.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.40. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $464.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $872,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,881,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,623,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,548,000 after acquiring an additional 362,699 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

