Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Big 5 Sporting’s store-growth initiatives and technological advancements along with effective merchandising and marketing strategies appear encouraging. Also, management is focused on managing the cost structure, including efforts to lessen increased wage pressures. Moreover, the company’s top and bottom lines matched estimates in fourth-quarter 2018. Sales improved year over year owing to impressive comps growth and favorable winter weather across majority of its markets. However, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past three months. Further, the company is witnessing weak hard good category due to persistent weakness in the firearm-related products. Also, it continues to witness strained margins on higher expenses and lower merchandise margins. Nevertheless, management issued upbeat outlook for first-quarter 2019. Also, comps are projected to grow in the mid-single-digit range during the first quarter.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock remained flat at $$2.39 on Tuesday. 514,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 million, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 0.41. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $245.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.64 million. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 40,886 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,214,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,702 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,238,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 62,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

