Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BBVA. ValuEngine raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. HSBC downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $8.18.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 24.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.1821 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 32.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,432.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,945,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,195 shares during the period. Weatherstone Capital Management bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,881,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 623.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,002,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 863,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,593,000. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,506,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 329,800 shares during the period.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

See Also: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.