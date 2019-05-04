Zacks Investment Research Lowers TCG BDC (CGBD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

CGBD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TCG BDC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered TCG BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCG BDC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of TCG BDC stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. TCG BDC has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $922.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $56.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 85.55%.

In related news, Director John G. Nestor acquired 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $99,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 1,413.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 28.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

