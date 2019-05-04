Zacks Investment Research Lowers ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARR. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.60.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 85.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently 91.20%.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CEO Scott Ulm bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,676.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Mountain bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $29,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 19,363 shares of company stock valued at $377,212. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

