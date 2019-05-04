Zacks Investment Research Downgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:IHG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.14. 88,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,260. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $67.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.781 dividend. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 254.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 83,204 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,672,000. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

