Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ATLAS COPCO AB/S (ATLKY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATLAS COPCO AB/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $44.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

