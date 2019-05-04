Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) will announce $2.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.25 billion and the highest is $2.35 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $2.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $8.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSK. UBS Group began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Oshkosh to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.07.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $393,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $375,159.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,155.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,679. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,207,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,275 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6,031.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,790,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,717 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 969,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,926,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OSK opened at $81.14 on Friday. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $51.42 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.98%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

