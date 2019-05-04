Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kirkland’s, Inc. (KIRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) to report $134.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirkland’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.57 million and the highest is $136.80 million. Kirkland’s reported sales of $142.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirkland’s will report full-year sales of $644.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $644.19 million to $644.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $650.32 million, with estimates ranging from $647.80 million to $652.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kirkland’s.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIRK opened at $5.87 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $84.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

