Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.89 Million

Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will announce $357.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $338.10 million to $373.20 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $322.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $367.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens set a $100.00 target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

CFR stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.21. 200,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,259. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $121.66. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Chairman Phillip D. Green sold 14,210 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $1,448,141.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,283.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 3,750 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $377,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $125,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 17.8% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 35,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

