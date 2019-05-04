Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chaparral Energy Inc (CHAP) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chaparral Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.02). Chaparral Energy reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chaparral Energy.

Get Chaparral Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CHAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Chaparral Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

In other Chaparral Energy news, CEO Kermit Earl Reynolds bought 7,100 shares of Chaparral Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $40,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc bought 300,000 shares of Chaparral Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $1,794,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,236,451 shares of company stock valued at $17,123,082.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Chaparral Energy stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.39. 330,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,224. Chaparral Energy has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $303.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 3.72.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chaparral Energy (CHAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.