Zacks: Analysts Expect Liquidia Technologies Inc (LQDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Liquidia Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liquidia Technologies.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.27).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LQDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Liquidia Technologies from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Maynor sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $43,390.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Canaan Partners VIII LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $55,521,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the third quarter valued at $6,729,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the third quarter valued at $5,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the third quarter valued at $4,263,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the third quarter valued at $4,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDA stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 72,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,453. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $146.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. Liquidia Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $38.46.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

