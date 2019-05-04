Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Yamana Gold reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 15.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.20 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Yamana Gold by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 54,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 78,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 66,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

