Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CareDx Inc (CDNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to announce $24.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. CareDx posted sales of $14.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $106.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.90 million to $107.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $159.24 million, with estimates ranging from $155.90 million to $164.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CareDx.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). CareDx had a negative net margin of 61.06% and a negative return on equity of 63.64%. The business had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.34 million.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

CDNA stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.06. 811,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,903. CareDx has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, insider Sasha King sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $36,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Yee sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $776,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,639 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in CareDx by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter worth about $1,618,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CareDx by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients worldwide. The company develops and provides a diagnostic surveillance testing solution for heart and kidney transplant recipients.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.