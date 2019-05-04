Yum China (YUMC) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $47.20 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum China from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $36.50 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Yum China has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $48.27.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In related news, insider Ted Lee sold 2,246 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $92,041.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jacky Wei-Jye Lo sold 1,724 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at $405,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the first quarter worth $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Yum China in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

