Yext Inc (YEXT) Director Julie Richardson Sells 8,141 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Director Julie Richardson sold 8,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $179,346.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Julie Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Monday, April 22nd, Julie Richardson sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $401,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $22.08. 1,259,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 0.89. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 34.74% and a negative return on equity of 101.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Yext from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 421.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,747,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 185.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 655,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,810,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,285,000 after purchasing an additional 588,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $7,743,000. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth about $11,080,000. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/yext-inc-yext-director-julie-richardson-sells-8141-shares.html.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.