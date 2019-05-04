Xylem (XYL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $90.79, but opened at $83.29. Xylem shares last traded at $79.54, with a volume of 2401130 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.06). Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Xylem from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $196,216.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,449.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,020.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,539 shares of company stock worth $6,197,149. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Halsey Associates Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Pathlight Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $1,111,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 30,737 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Xylem Company Profile (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

