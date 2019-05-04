Xylem (XYL) Price Target Cut to $89.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.80.

XYL traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.29. 1,156,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Xylem has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $84.41. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 10.54%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $41,611.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 35,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,492,859.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,539 shares of company stock worth $6,197,149 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 62.0% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 402,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after acquiring an additional 154,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 5.6% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 18,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

