Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.08-2.18 for the period.

NYSE:XHR traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 750,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,835. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $293.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

