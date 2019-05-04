Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 295.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 395 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $50,158.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $2,346,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,510,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $147.36 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $202.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The casino operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.24.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

