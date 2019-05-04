Worldpay (WP) Issues Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) issued an update on its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16-1.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.055-1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Worldpay also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.60-4.70 EPS.

Shares of WP opened at $119.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Worldpay has a 52-week low of $70.41 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Worldpay had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Worldpay’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Worldpay will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WP shares. Guggenheim downgraded Worldpay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $97.35 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Worldpay from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised Worldpay from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Mizuho cut Worldpay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Worldpay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.62.

In other Worldpay news, insider Christopher A. Thompson sold 13,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $1,340,850.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Royal Cole sold 61,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $5,889,247.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,849 shares of company stock valued at $8,250,159. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

