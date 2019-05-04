World Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,452 Shares of Textron Inc. (TXT)

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Textron were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Textron by 418.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 572,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,009,000 after purchasing an additional 462,176 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in Textron by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Textron by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 53,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Textron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 150,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $8,268,439.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 707,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,940,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Scott C. Donnelly sold 230,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $12,695,196.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 707,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,940,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 458,112 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,635 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.65. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.40%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

