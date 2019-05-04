World Asset Management Inc Has $781,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 497,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Copart by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 932,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,064,000 after buying an additional 548,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Copart by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,293,000 after buying an additional 719,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Copart by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,828,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,833,000 after buying an additional 795,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,948,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,448,000 after buying an additional 193,739 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT opened at $67.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $67.54.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $484.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.54 million. Copart had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 25.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William E. Franklin sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $8,181,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,591.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRT. ValuEngine upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Copart to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

